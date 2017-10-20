Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi SA (COL.MC)
7.64EUR
9:07am BST
€-0.01 (-0.09%)
€7.65
€7.60
€7.70
€7.60
102,062
1,183,921
€8.71
€6.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Colonial to buy controlling stake in Spanish co-working platform
Oct 20 (Reuters) - COLONIAL
Colonial announces share buyback program for up to 3 pct of share capital
Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA
Colonial sees 2017 gross rental income above 279 mln euros
Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA
Colonial board agrees to relocate registered office to Madrid
Oct 9 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA
Colonial sees gross rental income of over 270 mln euros in 2016
Inmobiliaria Colonial SA
Colonial H1 net profit up at 229.6 mln euros
Inmobiliaria Colonial
Colonial share consolidation to take effect on July 26
Inmobiliaria Colonial SA
Inmobiliaria Colonial to pay 0.015 euro gross dividend per share
Inmobiliaria Colonial SA
Deutsche Bank places 6.27 pct of Colonial at 0.67 euro/shr
Deutsche Bank:Closes placement of 6.27 percent of Inmobiliaria Colonial SA
Deutsche Bank to place 6.27 pct of Colonial shares
Inmobiliaria Colonial SA
Spain's Aedas Homes wobbles on debut in first listing since Catalan crisis
MADRID, Oct 20 Spanish housebuilder Aedas Homes wobbled on its market debut on Friday in Madrid's first equity offering since a secession bid by the wealthy Catalonia region sent shockwaves through the euro zone's fourth-largest economy.