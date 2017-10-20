Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi SA (COL.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Colonial to buy controlling stake in Spanish co-working platform ‍​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - COLONIAL ::GRUPO COLONIAL SAYS TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN SPANISH PLATFORM OF CO-WORKING UTOPIC_US .‍​.

Colonial announces share buyback program for up to 3 pct of share capital

Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR A MAXIMUM OF 12.0 MILLION SHARES, REPRESENTING 3 PERCENT OF COLONIAL'S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL AND MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF UP TO 100.0 MILLION EUROS.THE MAXIMUM DURATION OF THE PROGRAM IS SIX MONTHS.

Colonial sees 2017 gross rental income above 279 mln euros‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ::SEES GROSS RENTAL INCOME IN 2017 ABOVE 279 MILLION EUROS‍​.SEES GROWTH STRATEGY WITH DIVIDEND YIELD OF 2-2.5 PERCENT.SEES ACQUISITIONS OF 300 MILLION EUROS PER ANNUM.

Colonial board agrees to relocate registered office to Madrid

Oct 9 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA ::SAYS BOARD AGREES TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID.

Colonial sees gross rental income of over 270 mln euros in 2016

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA : Sees ongoing organic growth focused on offices, acquisitions of 300 million euros ($336 million) per annum .Sees gross rental income of over 270 million euros in 2016.

Colonial H1 net profit up at 229.6 mln euros

Inmobiliaria Colonial : H1 recurring EBITDA 109 million euros ($119.78 million), up 36 percent versus year ago . H1 net sales 137.0 million euros versus 111.1 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 229.6 million euros versus 202.4 million euros year ago . EPRA NAV 6.8 euros per share at end-June .Total occupancy rate 97 percent at end-June versus 88 percent year ago.

Colonial share consolidation to take effect on July 26

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA : Approves share consolidation increasing share nominal value from 0.25 euro to 2.50 euros per share .After the contra-split, share capital of Colonial will be divided into 356.8 million shares, while its value will remain at 892.1 million euros ($987.4 million).

Inmobiliaria Colonial to pay 0.015 euro gross dividend per share

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :To pay out dividend of 0.015 euro ($0.0166) gross per share on July 5.

Deutsche Bank places 6.27 pct of Colonial at 0.67 euro/shr

Deutsche Bank:Closes placement of 6.27 percent of Inmobiliaria Colonial SA at 0.67 euro ($0.76) per share, for a total of 134.0 million euros on behalf of Inmobiliaria Espacio.

Deutsche Bank to place 6.27 pct of Colonial shares

Inmobiliaria Colonial SA : Deutsche Bank to place 6.27 percent shares of Colonial in accelerated bookbuilt offer .Deutsche Bank to place Colonial shares of behalf of Inmobiliaria Espacio.