Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)
1,056.10INR
10:26am BST
Rs-5.50 (-0.52%)
Rs1,061.60
Rs1,061.60
Rs1,071.85
Rs1,048.15
102,296
318,314
Rs1,178.35
Rs861.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate Palmolive India signs MoU for sale of co's property at Waluj
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate Palmolive India signs MoU for sale of co's property at Waluj
Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited : Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad . Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold . Industrial land and building was earlier used as toothbrush manufacturing facility which was closed in May 2015 Further company coverage: [COLG.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Colgate Palmolive India appoints M.S. Jacob as CFO
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate-Palmolive India approves renewal of royalty deal with Colgate-Palmolive, U.S.A
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate-Palmolive India June-qtr profit up about 8 pct
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Colgate Palmolive (India) March-qtr profit down about 11 pct
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year