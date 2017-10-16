Edition:
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLG.NS)

COLG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,056.10INR
10:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.50 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,061.60
Open
Rs1,061.60
Day's High
Rs1,071.85
Day's Low
Rs1,048.15
Volume
102,296
Avg. Vol
318,314
52-wk High
Rs1,178.35
52-wk Low
Rs861.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter net sales 10.78 billion rupees versus 11.95 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 4 rupees per share.  Full Article

Colgate Palmolive India signs MoU for sale of co's property at Waluj
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad . Industrial land and building was eariler used as toothpowder manufacturing facility which closed in May 2015 .Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold.  Full Article

Colgate Palmolive India appoints M.S. Jacob as CFO
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Approved the appointment of M.S. Jacob as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 07 Further company coverage: [COLG.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Colgate-Palmolive India approves renewal of royalty deal with Colgate-Palmolive, U.S.A
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :Approved the renewal of royalty agreement w.e.f Aug. 1, 2016 for a period of 5 years with Colgate-Palmolive Company, U.S.A..  Full Article

Colgate-Palmolive India June-qtr profit up about 8 pct
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 11.42 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.15 billion rupees .  Full Article

Colgate Palmolive (India) March-qtr profit down about 11 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.46 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.64 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 10.91 billion rupees versus 10.22 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

