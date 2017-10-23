Edition:
Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)

COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

4.74ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.30 (+6.76%)
Prev Close
$4.44
Open
$4.50
Day's High
$4.79
Day's Low
$4.45
Volume
12,330,140
Avg. Vol
3,410,359
52-wk High
$4.79
52-wk Low
$2.51

Argentine stocks rise for 13th straight session, hit record high

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 Argentina's leading Merval stock index rose for a 13th straight session on Tuesday, the longest streak in its history, as growth picks up and polls show the market-friendly government is likely to win in October's legislative elections.

