Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)
COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
4.74ARS
23 Oct 2017
4.74ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.30 (+6.76%)
$0.30 (+6.76%)
Prev Close
$4.44
$4.44
Open
$4.50
$4.50
Day's High
$4.79
$4.79
Day's Low
$4.45
$4.45
Volume
12,330,140
12,330,140
Avg. Vol
3,410,359
3,410,359
52-wk High
$4.79
$4.79
52-wk Low
$2.51
$2.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Argentine stocks rise for 13th straight session, hit record high
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 Argentina's leading Merval stock index rose for a 13th straight session on Tuesday, the longest streak in its history, as growth picks up and polls show the market-friendly government is likely to win in October's legislative elections.