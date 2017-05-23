Edition:
United Kingdom

Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)

COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

77.50EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
£77.60
Open
£77.75
Day's High
£78.51
Day's Low
£77.00
Volume
828,693
Avg. Vol
1,010,924
52-wk High
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egyptian Exchange approves listing of CIB's capital increase
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange ::Approves listing of Commercial International Bank Egypt's issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 11.62 billion from EGP 11.54 billion.  Full Article

Egypt's CIB posts Q1 net profit of $146.4 mln
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae : Posts 2016 first-quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($146.4 million) compared to 1.1 billion in 2015. .Posts 2016 first-quarter net interest income of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds compared to 1.9 billion in 2015..  Full Article

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, insurers help Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, Oct 17 Gulf stock markets were mixed despite strong oil prices on Tuesday while Saudi Arabia's insurance sector continued to recover from last week's losses.

