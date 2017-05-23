Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)
COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
77.50EGP
1:29pm BST
77.50EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.10 (-0.13%)
£-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
£77.60
£77.60
Open
£77.75
£77.75
Day's High
£78.51
£78.51
Day's Low
£77.00
£77.00
Volume
828,693
828,693
Avg. Vol
1,010,924
1,010,924
52-wk High
£88.80
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19
£51.19
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Egyptian Exchange approves listing of CIB's capital increase
May 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange ::Approves listing of Commercial International Bank Egypt's issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 11.62 billion from EGP 11.54 billion. Full Article
Egypt's CIB posts Q1 net profit of $146.4 mln
Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, insurers help Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, Oct 17 Gulf stock markets were mixed despite strong oil prices on Tuesday while Saudi Arabia's insurance sector continued to recover from last week's losses.