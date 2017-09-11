Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

And International Publishers collaborates with Continental to enrich map and location data

Sept 11 (Reuters) - AND INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHERS NV :‍ANNOUNCE A COLLABORATION WITH CONTINENTAL TO ENRICH MAP AND LOCATION DATA WITH SENSOR DATA COLLECTED FROM VEHICLES​.

Continental sticks with guidance despite margin pressure

June 27 (Reuters) - Continental AG spokesman:Says margin pressure in sector is still very high, but sticks with guidance.

Continental extends contract of HR exec until 2022

Continental AG :Says supervisory board extends contract of Ariane Reinhart until 2022.

Continental CFO says R&D costs at interior unit to normalize in Q4

Continental AG :CFO says research and development costs at interior division should normalize in Q4.

Continental AG raises FY 2016 outlook

Continental AG:Is now targeting adjusted operating margin of around 11 percent versus previous guidance for more than 10.5 percent for FY 2016.

Continental AG - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG recalls 7 Series models due to air bag issue - Reuters News

Continental AG:BMW AG is recalling its new flagship 7-series luxury limousine due to a potential air bag deployment issue, the company said on Thursday. - RTRS.Airbags in 26,000 cars produced before Dec. 11, 2015 may have a defective air bag control module, the company said, adding that there have been no known cases of faulty deployments."It is purely a precautionary measure," a BMW spokesman said, adding that so far 47,000 vehicles of its new 7-series have been produced.The supplier of the affected air bag parts to BMW was Continental AG CONG.DE. In a filing posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday morning, BMW said the recall will affect 6,110 vehicles in the U.S. market.In the United States, affected vehicles are from the 2016 model year including 740Li, 750Li, and 750 Lxi.In Germany, 2,600 cars are impacted and in China 4,700 cars will be recalled, BMW said. In the United States, owners will receive letters in May about the recall. The fix, for which customers will not be charged, will take up to four hours at a dealership.

Continental proposes dividend for 2015

Continental AG:Raises its 2015 dividend by 15 percent to 3.75 euros per share.

Continental plans new $1.4 bln truck tyre plant in Mississippi

Continental AG:Plans new $1.4 billion truck tyre plant in Mississippi.Said it expected to break ground for the plant, which will employ about 2,500 people, in the next several months and start production by the end of 2019.

Continental AG says 5 mln vehicles worldwide may have faulty air bags - Reuters

Continental AG:Continental Automotive Systems said on Thursday it supplied potentially defective air bag control units to 5 mln vehicles used by Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and three other manufacturers built over a five-year period worldwide, widening an air bag safety crisis - RTRS.Continental Automotive, a unit of Continental AG, told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that electronic systems built from 2006 through 2010 and used in 5 mln vehicles may fail and air bags may not deploy in a crash or may inadvertently deploy without warning. - RTRS.Continental spokeswoman Mary Arraf said the recall involved between 1.5 mln and 2 mln vehicles in the United States.Honda Motor Co said it is recalling 341,000 Accord models from 2008-2010 to replace control units linked to failures in Continental systems. At least two injuries are attributed to the defect. - RTRS.Fiat Chrysler said it is recalling 112,000 U.S. vehicles for the same issue, including the 2009 Dodge Journey, 2008-2009 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and Country and 2009 Volkswagen Routan that it had assembled for the German automaker. - RTRS.Mazda was aware of Continental's recall and investigating and VW did not know how many Chrysler-built Routan minivans are involved, according to company spokespeople - RTRS.

Continental AG to localise safety tech production in India

Continental AG:Announces localisation of driving safety technologies ABS and ESC production in India‍​.Passenger car ABS and ESC will be produced locally at the Continental Automotive Brake Systems plant in Gurgaon, Haryana.Says delivery of first localized ABS/ESC products by end of 2016.