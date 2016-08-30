Edition:
Empresas Copec SA (COP.SN)

COP.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

9,674.90CLP
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-119.10 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
$9,794.00
Open
$9,794.00
Day's High
$9,776.90
Day's Low
$9,599.90
Volume
1,175,775
Avg. Vol
486,817
52-wk High
$9,989.00
52-wk Low
$6,080.10

Empresas Copec unit to buy Mapco fuel distribution business
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Empresas Copec SA : Said on Monday that its unit, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC SA, agreed on Aug. 27 to buy from Delek US Holdings Inc its retail unit, Mapco Express Inc, and some related units (Mapco) for $535 million .The transaction includes 348 petrol stations mainly in Tennessee.  Full Article

Empresas Copec SA - Chile regulator to fine Arauco for 'green liquid' waste spillage - Reuters
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Empresas Copec SA:Chile's environmental regulator said it would seek to fine wood pulp producer Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. up to $29.5 million and could revoke the permit of one of its plants for contaminating a local river with a "green liquid" spill - RTRS.The SMA regulator pressed charges against Arauco, a unit of industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec COP.SN, for 11 alleged environmental violations at its Planta Valdivia mill, some 460 miles (740 km) south of Santiago - RTRS.The most serious infringement claims that Planta Valdivia, which produces 550,000 tonnes of wood pulp annually, spilled a "green liquid" waste product on Jan. 17, 2014 that seeped into a nearby river - RTRS."The SMA received a complaint of a mass death of fish in the Cruces River three days after said leak," the regulator added. - RTRS.In the mid-2000s, Arauco gained media attention after hundreds of black-necked swans died at a nearby wetland sanctuary after operations started at its Valdivia plant - RTRS.Arauco has been fined at least 10 previous times by different regulatory bodies for infringing environmental regulations. Arauco will have 10 days to present a compliance plan to the SMA or 15 days to present a legal defense - RTRS.  Full Article

Chile's Arauco to move ahead with $185 million plant

SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Chilean forestry company Arauco, a subsidiary of industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec SA, will invest $185 million to build a new cellulose and textile pulp plant in the nation's south, the company said on Wednesday.

