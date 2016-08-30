Empresas Copec SA (COP.SN)

Empresas Copec SA:Chile's environmental regulator said it would seek to fine wood pulp producer Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. up to $29.5 million and could revoke the permit of one of its plants for contaminating a local river with a "green liquid" spill - RTRS.The SMA regulator pressed charges against Arauco, a unit of industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec COP.SN, for 11 alleged environmental violations at its Planta Valdivia mill, some 460 miles (740 km) south of Santiago - RTRS.The most serious infringement claims that Planta Valdivia, which produces 550,000 tonnes of wood pulp annually, spilled a "green liquid" waste product on Jan. 17, 2014 that seeped into a nearby river - RTRS."The SMA received a complaint of a mass death of fish in the Cruces River three days after said leak," the regulator added. - RTRS.In the mid-2000s, Arauco gained media attention after hundreds of black-necked swans died at a nearby wetland sanctuary after operations started at its Valdivia plant - RTRS.Arauco has been fined at least 10 previous times by different regulatory bodies for infringing environmental regulations. Arauco will have 10 days to present a compliance plan to the SMA or 15 days to present a legal defense - RTRS.