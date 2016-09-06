Compugroup Medical SE (COPMa.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CompuGroup Medical buys Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l.

CompuGroup Medical SE : Acquires Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. and strengthens its market leading position in the Italian market for pharmacy software . Acquired 75 percent of shares of Vega Informatica e Farmacia S.r.l. based in Pavia . Total revenue of Vega was in 2015 approx. 5.5 million euros ($6.14 million) .Purchase price, which shall remain confidential as stipulated in agreement between two contractual parties, was paid in cash and financed through cash at hand and existing credit lines.

Compugroup says confirms 2016 outlook

: Compugroup says q2 sales 135.6 million eur . Compugroup says q2 ebitda 29.9 million eur . Compugroup says confirms 2016 outlook Further company coverage: [COPMa.DE] (Frankfurt newsroom) ((+49 69 7565 1270; Reuters Messaging: frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.net)).

Compugroup Medical confirms FY 2016 outlook

Compugroup Medical SE:Reaffirms the full year 2016 guidance presented in the 2015 Annual Report.2016 group revenue is expected to be in the range of 560 million to 570 million euros and operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in the range of 125 million to 133 million euros.

CompuGroup Medical buys majority of Caretrace B.V.

CompuGroup Medical AG:Says acquires majority share of Caretrace B.V.Says with purchasing remaining 50 pct, CompuGroup Medical in The Netherlands is now enabled to fully integrate feedback module into its product portfolio.

CompuGroup Medical's unit SYSTEMA acquires LMZSOFT

CompuGroup Medical AG:SYSTEMA Deutschland GmbH, a 100 pct subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical AG (CGM), concluded a contract for 100 pct acquisition of LMZSOFT AG in Saalfeld.

CompuGroup Medical adjusts downwards FY 2015 sales range outlook

CompuGroup Medical AG:Adjusts FY 2015 guidance presented in 2014 annual report.Expects FY 2015 revenue to be in range of 541 million euros to 546 million euros and operating income (EBITDA) is expected to be in range of 110 million euros to 115 million euro.

