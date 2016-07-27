Edition:
Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)

CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

527.80INR
9:53am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs28.00 (+5.60%)
Prev Close
Rs499.80
Open
Rs505.90
Day's High
Rs531.30
Day's Low
Rs505.00
Volume
647,008
Avg. Vol
184,370
52-wk High
Rs531.30
52-wk Low
Rs229.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coromandel International gets members' nod for appointment of Sameer Goel as MD
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Coromandel International Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Sameer Goel as MD .  Full Article

Coromandel International says June-quarter consol net profit falls about 43.7 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Coromandel International Ltd : June -quarter consol net profit 74.9 million rupees; consol net sales inr 20.44 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 530.2 million rupees .  Full Article

Coromandel International Ltd shuts down Ennore plant due to flooding
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 

Coromandel International Ltd:Shutdown of ennore plant.Disruption of operations for a short period is not likely to have any significant impact on turnover or profit.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

