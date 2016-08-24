Edition:
United Kingdom

Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)

COSG.L on London Stock Exchange

433.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
433.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
181,916
52-wk High
494.50
52-wk Low
321.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Costain Group says H1 underlying operating profit up 21 pct
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Costain Group Plc : Interim dividend up 15 percent to 4.3 pence per share . Revenue increased to 791.4 mln stg(2015: 621.1 mln stg) . Underlying operating profit up 21 pct to 15.8 mln stg(2015: 13.1 mln stg) . Record order book of 3.9 bln stg, up 5 pct on June 2015 . Post period-end acquisition of SSL for 17.0 mln stg further enhances technology integration capability . Over 90 pct of order book is repeat business . Over 1.4 bln stg of revenue secured for FY 2016 by June 30 (2015: over 1.2 bln stg secured for FY 2015) .Costain remains on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations - CEO.  Full Article

Costain Group says to deliver FY results in line with expectations
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Costain Group Plc : Group is on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations . Has maintained its record order book which, at £3.9 billion, is also over 5% higher than £3.7 billion recorded at 30 june 2015 .Also has a preferred bidder position of over £400 million and tendering levels remain high.  Full Article

Costain Group PLC confirms award of East Sussex highways services contract
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Costain Group PLC:Says further to its announcement on Dec. 17, 2015 of Preferred Bidder status, Costain, engineering solutions provider, confirms that as part of joint venture (JV) it has been awarded contract by East Sussex County Council.Contract is to deliver a comprehensive design, maintenance and improvement service covering over 2,000 miles of highways in the county.Costain is in a 50:50 JV with CH2M; the contract is worth £300m to the JV over seven years.Work is scheduled to commence on May 1, 2016 following a four month mobilisation phase.  Full Article

Costain Group PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Wednesday, 6 Jan 2016 

Costain Group PLC:Says that it has continued to perform well and expects to deliver FY 2016 results in line with expectations.  Full Article

Costain Group PLC receives contract
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Costain Group PLC:Says it has been awarded by Highways England two new key Asset Support Contracts which cover the long-term maintenance and development of highways on the country's Trunk Road Network.Says the ASCs are worth some £750 million over five years and have been awarded in joint venture partnership with Costain sharing a third of the value.  Full Article

