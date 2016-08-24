Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Costain Group says H1 underlying operating profit up 21 pct

Costain Group Plc : Interim dividend up 15 percent to 4.3 pence per share . Revenue increased to 791.4 mln stg(2015: 621.1 mln stg) . Underlying operating profit up 21 pct to 15.8 mln stg(2015: 13.1 mln stg) . Record order book of 3.9 bln stg, up 5 pct on June 2015 . Post period-end acquisition of SSL for 17.0 mln stg further enhances technology integration capability . Over 90 pct of order book is repeat business . Over 1.4 bln stg of revenue secured for FY 2016 by June 30 (2015: over 1.2 bln stg secured for FY 2015) .Costain remains on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations - CEO.

Costain Group says to deliver FY results in line with expectations

Costain Group Plc : Group is on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations . Has maintained its record order book which, at £3.9 billion, is also over 5% higher than £3.7 billion recorded at 30 june 2015 .Also has a preferred bidder position of over £400 million and tendering levels remain high.

Costain Group PLC confirms award of East Sussex highways services contract

Costain Group PLC:Says further to its announcement on Dec. 17, 2015 of Preferred Bidder status, Costain, engineering solutions provider, confirms that as part of joint venture (JV) it has been awarded contract by East Sussex County Council.Contract is to deliver a comprehensive design, maintenance and improvement service covering over 2,000 miles of highways in the county.Costain is in a 50:50 JV with CH2M; the contract is worth £300m to the JV over seven years.Work is scheduled to commence on May 1, 2016 following a four month mobilisation phase.

Costain Group PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook

Costain Group PLC:Says that it has continued to perform well and expects to deliver FY 2016 results in line with expectations.

Costain Group PLC receives contract

Costain Group PLC:Says it has been awarded by Highways England two new key Asset Support Contracts which cover the long-term maintenance and development of highways on the country's Trunk Road Network.Says the ASCs are worth some £750 million over five years and have been awarded in joint venture partnership with Costain sharing a third of the value.