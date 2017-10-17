Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CP reports third quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :CP reports third quarter diluted EPS of $3.50, adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90, raises full-year guidance.Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$2.90.Q3 earnings per share c$3.50.Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.6 billion.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍now expects 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in double-digits from full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $10.29​.Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - qtrly ‍operating ratio of 56.7 percent improved by 100 basis points from 57.7 percent​.FY2017 earnings per share view c$11.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Pacific Railway ‍announces new partnership with Genesee & Wyoming and Bluegrass Farms

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :‍Announced a new partnership with Genesee & Wyoming Inc​.Announced new partnership with Genesee & Wyoming and Bluegrass Farms of Ohio to open up Ohio valley to CP customers.Co ‍is also expanding its sales and marketing presence in Asia, with key positions being added in China and Singapore​.

Genesee & Wyoming enters into agreement to acquire Providence and Worcester Railroad Company

Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Genesee & Wyoming Inc. enters into agreement to acquire providence and worcester railroad company . In first year of operation, g&w anticipates p&w will generate approximately $35 million of revenue and $12 million of ebitda . Expects to fund about $126 million acquisition through revolving credit facility under which it had available capacity of $542 million . g&w expects annual diluted eps accretion from acquisition of approximately 2% . Deal for $126 million . Deal for $25.00 per share .Expects to sell land in east providence, r.i., which was developed through a $12 million investment.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : On july 28, co, canadian national railway co agreed to settle a lawsuit commenced by canadian national railway against co . Formal dismissal of lawsuit against all of defendants is pending . Terms of settlement are confidential .Confirms that any amounts payable to cn in connection with settlement would not be material to company.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Canadian pacific railway limited announces sale of its common shares by Pershing Square . On closing of today's sale of 9,840,890 shares, funds managed by Pershing Square will not own any shares of Canadian Pacific . Canadian pacific is not selling any common shares in offering . Commencement of a public offering of 9,840,890 of canadian pacific's common shares by certain funds managed by pershing square .Says will not receive any of proceeds from offering of common shares by funds managed by Pershing Square.

CP says Keith Creel to become president, CEO on July 1, 2017

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Currently president and chief operating officer, Creel will become president and CEO on July 1, 2017 . CP reaches agreement with future CEO, Keith Creel; retains services of E. Hunter Harrison beyond retirement . Has reached a three-year, post-retirement consulting agreement with Harrison .Creel previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Canadian National Railway Company.

CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent . Q2 revenue challenges included lower-than-anticipated bulk volumes, wildfires in Northern Alberta, strengthened Canadian dollar . Q2 earnings per share view C$2.01, revenue view C$1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . CP reports Q2 2016 diluted earnings per share of $2.15; adjusted diluted EPS of $2.05 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$2.05 . Q2 earnings per share C$2.15 . Q2 revenue fell 12 percent to C$1.45 billion .Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd qtrly operating ratio increased 110 basis points to 62 percent from 60.9 percent.

Canadian Pacific sets qtrly dividend of C$0.50/share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.50per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway says unit entered third amending agreement to credit agreement - SEC filing

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: On June 28, co's unit entered into a third amending agreement to credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014 - SEC filing .Amendments to credit agreement include extension of the 5 year maturity date from September 26, 2020 to June 28, 2021.