Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

Compass Group Plc : Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8% . Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings . Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8% . Free cash flow of £396 million, up 23% on h1 2015 . Underlying margin flat before restructuring costs . Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth . Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged . Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings . Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth . Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged . Our pipeline of new contracts is encouraging . Underlying revenue at £9.7 billion for the six months ended March 31, up 5.8 percent year on year . Incremental restructuring cost of around £50 million will be included in operating profit . H1 underlying operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 724 million stg .Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 10.6 penceper share.