Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crescent Point Energy Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.03

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.45 . Remain on track to achieve annual production guidance and plan to exit year with production of approximately 165,000 boe/d . Fy capital expenditures budget, excluding land and net property acquisitions and dispositions, remains unchanged at $950 million . Has 50 percent of its natural gas production hedged for remainder of 2016 at a weighted average price of cdn $3.31 per gj . Achieved quarterly production of 167,218 boe/d in q2 2016 .Crescent point expects to revisit its budget, along with its current production guidance of 165,000 boe/d, in second half of year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp Q1 net loss per share $0.17

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Quarterly production of 178,241 boe/d in Q1 2016 . Qtrly net loss per share $0.17 . Continues to lower its overall cost structure . Well positioned to achieve its annual average production guidance. . Remains on track to convert 50 producing wells in 2016 with initial plans to accelerate conversions in 2017 . 2016 guidance, initial 2017 plans unchanged with capital expenditures of $950 million each year and average production of 165,000 boe/d each year . Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Crescent Point announces Q1 2016 results and record production.

Crescent Point Energy confirms March 2016 dividend

Crescent Point Energy:Confirms that dividend to be paid on April 15, 2016, in respect of March 2016 production, for shareholders of record date on March 31, 2016, will be C$0.03 per share.

Crescent Point Energy Confirms February 2016 Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Corp:confirms that the dividend to be paid on March 15, 2016, in respect of February 2016 production, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2016, will be CDN$0.10 per share.

U.S. CPSC recalls about 118 mln gallons of Crescent Point Energy's propane gas - Reuters

Crescent Point Energy Corp:Recall of about 118 million gallons (additional units sold in Canada) of Crescent Point Energy's propane gas - RTRS.The recalled propane does not have sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers of a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.

Crescent Point Energy Corp confirms Dec. 2015 dividend

Crescent Point Energy Corp:Confirms that the dividend to be paid on Jan.15, 2016, in respect of Dec. 2015 production, for shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2015, will be C$0.10 per share.

Crescent Point Energy Corp confirms November 2015 dividend

Crescent Point Energy Corp:Confirms that the dividend to be paid on December 15, 2015, in respect of November 2015 production, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015, will be CDN$0.10 per share.