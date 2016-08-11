Edition:
United Kingdom

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)

CPG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.14CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$9.13
Open
$9.14
Day's High
$9.32
Day's Low
$9.10
Volume
2,717,010
Avg. Vol
2,466,439
52-wk High
$19.38
52-wk Low
$8.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crescent Point Energy Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.03
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Qtrly loss per share $0.45 . Remain on track to achieve annual production guidance and plan to exit year with production of approximately 165,000 boe/d . Fy capital expenditures budget, excluding land and net property acquisitions and dispositions, remains unchanged at $950 million . Has 50 percent of its natural gas production hedged for remainder of 2016 at a weighted average price of cdn $3.31 per gj . Achieved quarterly production of 167,218 boe/d in q2 2016 .Crescent point expects to revisit its budget, along with its current production guidance of 165,000 boe/d, in second half of year.  Full Article

Crescent Point Energy Corp Q1 net loss per share $0.17
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Quarterly production of 178,241 boe/d in Q1 2016 . Qtrly net loss per share $0.17 . Continues to lower its overall cost structure . Well positioned to achieve its annual average production guidance. . Remains on track to convert 50 producing wells in 2016 with initial plans to accelerate conversions in 2017 . 2016 guidance, initial 2017 plans unchanged with capital expenditures of $950 million each year and average production of 165,000 boe/d each year . Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Crescent Point announces Q1 2016 results and record production.  Full Article

Crescent Point Energy confirms March 2016 dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Crescent Point Energy:Confirms that dividend to be paid on April 15, 2016, in respect of March 2016 production, for shareholders of record date on March 31, 2016, will be C$0.03 per share.  Full Article

Crescent Point Energy Confirms February 2016 Dividend
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Crescent Point Energy Corp:confirms that the dividend to be paid on March 15, 2016, in respect of February 2016 production, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2016, will be CDN$0.10 per share.  Full Article

U.S. CPSC recalls about 118 mln gallons of Crescent Point Energy's propane gas - Reuters
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 

Crescent Point Energy Corp:Recall of about 118 million gallons (additional units sold in Canada) of Crescent Point Energy's propane gas - RTRS.The recalled propane does not have sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers of a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.  Full Article

Crescent Point Energy Corp confirms Dec. 2015 dividend
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

Crescent Point Energy Corp:Confirms that the dividend to be paid on Jan.15, 2016, in respect of Dec. 2015 production, for shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2015, will be C$0.10 per share.  Full Article

Crescent Point Energy Corp confirms November 2015 dividend
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

Crescent Point Energy Corp:Confirms that the dividend to be paid on December 15, 2015, in respect of November 2015 production, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015, will be CDN$0.10 per share.  Full Article

