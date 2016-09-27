Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,730.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
92,730.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
-173.00 (-0.19%)
-173.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
92,124.00
Volume
56,701
56,701
Avg. Vol
169,144
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
62,624.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capitec Bank says H1 HEPS up 19 pct to 1517 cents
Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd
Australia's CBA set to launch TymeDigital online bank in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 TymeDigital, a South African online money transfer business bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia two years ago, has been granted a banking licence, its chief executive said on Thursday, opening the way to it becoming a full online bank.