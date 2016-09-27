Edition:
United Kingdom

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)

CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

92,730.00ZAc
2:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

-173.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
92,903.00
Open
92,903.00
Day's High
93,243.00
Day's Low
92,124.00
Volume
56,701
Avg. Vol
169,144
52-wk High
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitec Bank says H1 HEPS up 19 pct to 1517 cents
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : Interim dividend per share up 20 pct to 450 cents . HY interest income 7.02 billion rand versus 6.04 billion rand year ago .HY headline earnings per share up 19 pct to 1 517 cents.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd News

Australia's CBA set to launch TymeDigital online bank in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 TymeDigital, a South African online money transfer business bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia two years ago, has been granted a banking licence, its chief executive said on Thursday, opening the way to it becoming a full online bank.

» More CPIJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials