Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE3.SA)

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Latin American stocks on Monday rebounded from last week's selloff due to a pickup in appetite for risky assets as tensions abated between the United States and North Korea. Key U.S. officials on Sunday played down the prospect of an imminent war with North Korea. Fears of a confrontation had wiped out nearly $1 trillion from global equity markets last week. "Geo-political risks have fallen somewhat," strategists at Scotiabank wro