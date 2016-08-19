Edition:
United Kingdom

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE6.SA)

CPLE6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

26.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.15 (-4.11%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.95
Open
R$ 27.91
Day's High
R$ 27.91
Day's Low
R$ 26.77
Volume
698,800
Avg. Vol
555,454
52-wk High
R$ 37.58
52-wk Low
R$ 23.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fitch reaffirms national rating of Copel at "AA+(bra)", revises outlook to negative
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Said on Thursday that Fitch Ratings had reaffirmed the company's long term national rating at "AA+(bra)" .The outlook was revised to negative from stable.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Companhia Paranaense de Energia News

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks rebound as North Korea tensions ease

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Latin American stocks on Monday rebounded from last week's selloff due to a pickup in appetite for risky assets as tensions abated between the United States and North Korea. Key U.S. officials on Sunday played down the prospect of an imminent war with North Korea. Fears of a confrontation had wiped out nearly $1 trillion from global equity markets last week. "Geo-political risks have fallen somewhat," strategists at Scotiabank wro

» More CPLE6.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials