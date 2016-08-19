Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE6.SA)
CPLE6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
26.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
26.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.15 (-4.11%)
R$ -1.15 (-4.11%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.95
R$ 27.95
Open
R$ 27.91
R$ 27.91
Day's High
R$ 27.91
R$ 27.91
Day's Low
R$ 26.77
R$ 26.77
Volume
698,800
698,800
Avg. Vol
555,454
555,454
52-wk High
R$ 37.58
R$ 37.58
52-wk Low
R$ 23.98
R$ 23.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fitch reaffirms national rating of Copel at "AA+(bra)", revises outlook to negative
Companhia Paranaense de Energia
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks rebound as North Korea tensions ease
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Latin American stocks on Monday rebounded from last week's selloff due to a pickup in appetite for risky assets as tensions abated between the United States and North Korea. Key U.S. officials on Sunday played down the prospect of an imminent war with North Korea. Fears of a confrontation had wiped out nearly $1 trillion from global equity markets last week. "Geo-political risks have fallen somewhat," strategists at Scotiabank wro