Cyfrowy Polsat SA (CPS.WA)

Netia May Write Off 150.7 Mln Zlotys For 2017

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Netia SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT AT THIS STAGE IT ESTIMATES TO WRITE OFF 150.7 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS IN ITS NON-CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2017.SAYS WILL GIVE IS FINAL RESULTS OF ASSETS IMPAIRMENT TEST WITH ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017 ON FEB. 15.SAYS IT IS CONDUCTING ASSETS IMPAIRMENT TEST BY COMPARING THE BALANCE VALUE OF ASSETS WITH ITS RECOVERABLE VALUE.SAYS THE RECOVERABLE VALUE IS BASED ON THE FAIR VALUE CALCULATION.SAYS LAST YEAR THE CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE WAS BASED ON ESTIMATED CASH FLOW AND ITS 10-YEAR BUSINESS PLAN.SAYS CYFROWY POLSAT << >> ACQUIRED 33 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AT THE BEGINNING OF DEC. AND ANNOUNCED A TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING 66 PERCENT STAKE.SAYS THE SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF THE TENDER OFFER CAN HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS STRATEGY AND OPERATING ACTIVITY.SAYS IT HAS DECIDED THEN TO APPLY MARKET SHARE PRICE AS THE MOST TRUSTWORTHY METHOD OF CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE OF ITS ASSETS.

Cyfrowy Polsat to simplify group structure

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat ::Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat plans to merge with its Swedish subsidiary Eileme 1 AB, the owner of mobile operator Polkomtel, draft motions for Cyfrowy Polsat's shareholder meeting due Jan. 9 show.Cyfrowy Polsat says the merger will simplify cash flows, reduce operating costs of the group and increase its transparency and credibility.

Cyfrowy Polsat says does not exclude further increasing stake in Netia - CFO

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat ::Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat does not exclude increasing its stake in telecoms firm Netia above a currently targeted level of about 66 percent of shares, Cyfrowy's Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann says.Cyfrowy Polsat has announced earlier on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in Netia at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia .Cyfrowy said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes to Cyfrowy.

Cyfrowy Polsat offers to buy 119.3 mln Netia shares at PLN 5.77/each

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netia S.A. :Poland's telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat << >> announces on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in telecoms firm Netia << >> at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia.The tender offer announcement comes after Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes.Netia shares rise by 22.6 percent on Tuesday, Cyfrowy Polsat shares up by 4.21 pct .

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat Q3 net profit down at 242.9 mln zlotys, below forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CYFROWY POLSAT SA :POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q1-Q3 NET PROFIT AT 813.5 ‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 820 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT AT 242.9‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 249 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q3 EBITDA AT 851.1 ‍​ MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 856 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.POLAND'S CYFROWY POLSAT SAYS Q3 REVENUE AT ‍​2.39 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.37 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.

Cyfrowy Polsat's Q2 net falls 22 pct y/y, below expectations

Cyfrowy Polsat : Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said in a statement. . Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the profit at 306 million zlotys. . Cyfrowy said the profit fell due to higher amortisation expense resulting from consolidating the results of its subsidiary Midas. .Cyfrowy's revenue fell 1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 2.44 billion zlotys, as expected..

Polkomtel reaches 100 pct stake in Midas

Midas SA :Said on Wednesday that Polkomtel, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat , bought the remaining 6.8 pct stake in Midas (100.1 mln shares) for 81.1 million zlotys ($20.7 million) and reaches 100 pct stake in the company.

InPost terminates contracts with Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel

InPost SA : Said on Tuesday that on May 31 it terminated contracts with Cyfrowy Polsat SA and its unit Polkomtel upon giving a 3-month notice .The contracts, which concerned the delivery of post, were unprofitable, InPost said in its statement.

WSE to suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE): To suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25 due to the mandatory squeeze-out offer and planned rematerialization of the company's shares announced by Polkomtel .Polkomtel is a unit of the listed media company, Cyfrowy Polsat .

Poland's Cyfrowy says to pay out dividend in '17, reduce debt

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat : Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat aims to return to regular dividend payouts and looks to pay it out from its 2016 profit, Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag told reporters on Thursday. . The company will also be able to pay off some of its debt, Szelag said, adding that its net debt to EBITDA ratio would likely fall to 3.2 from the 3.34 at the end of the first quarter. Further company coverage: [CPS.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski) ((wiktor.szary@thomsonreuters.com;)).