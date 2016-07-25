Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capital Power Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30

Capital Power Corp : Capital Power reports second quarter 2016 results and announces a 6.8% dividend increase for its common shares . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Board of directors has approved a 6.8% or $0.10 per share increase to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share . Capital Power Corp qtrly revenues $229 million versus $83 million .Capital Power Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.19.

Capital Power Announces Approval of Amended Normal Course Issuer Bid for Purchase of up to 8.37 Million of Its Common Shares

Capital Power Corporation's:The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved an amendment to Capital Power Corporation's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase and cancel up to 8,369,838 of its outstanding common shares during one-year period from April 7, 2015 to April 6, 2016.This is an increase of 3,369,838 common shares from the 5,000,000 common shares approved in March of this year.

Capital Power Corp declares dividend for common shares

Capital Power Corp:Declared a dividend of $0.365 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending December 31, 2015.Says dividend is payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.