Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)
25.46CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.05 (+0.20%)
$25.41
$25.44
$25.59
$25.36
139,257
214,037
$26.51
$19.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capital Power Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.30
Capital Power Corp
Capital Power Announces Approval of Amended Normal Course Issuer Bid for Purchase of up to 8.37 Million of Its Common Shares
Capital Power Corporation's:The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved an amendment to Capital Power Corporation's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase and cancel up to 8,369,838 of its outstanding common shares during one-year period from April 7, 2015 to April 6, 2016.This is an increase of 3,369,838 common shares from the 5,000,000 common shares approved in March of this year. Full Article
Capital Power Corp declares dividend for common shares
Capital Power Corp:Declared a dividend of $0.365 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending December 31, 2015.Says dividend is payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING
* CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES $450 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE OFFERING