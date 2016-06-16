Edition:
Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)

CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

342.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.10 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
Rs334.90
Open
Rs336.00
Day's High
Rs344.80
Day's Low
Rs331.15
Volume
407,677
Avg. Vol
114,884
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs233.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India cenbank removes restrictions on purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal are withdrawn with immediate effect .  Full Article

Carborundum Universal Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

