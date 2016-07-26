Edition:
United Kingdom

Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

CRDA.L on London Stock Exchange

3,915.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,915.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
369,472
52-wk High
4,025.00
52-wk Low
3,066.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Croda H1 adjusted pretax profit 148.5 million stg
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Croda International Plc : Expect to deliver further top and bottom line progress in second half of 2016 . Interim dividend up 5.6 percent to 100 penceper share . H1 adjusted pretax profit 148.5 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago .H1 sales rose 7.8 percent to 608.7 million stg.  Full Article

Croda International PLC to acquire Incotec Group B.V.
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 

Croda International PLC:Says it has agreed to acquire Incotec Group B.V.Says the total consideration, inclusive of debt, is e155 million (£109m).Says the acquisition is expected to complete on 4 December 2015.  Full Article

Croda International PLC News

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

