Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)
CRDA.L on London Stock Exchange
3,915.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,915.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,915.00
3,915.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
369,472
369,472
52-wk High
4,025.00
4,025.00
52-wk Low
3,066.00
3,066.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Croda H1 adjusted pretax profit 148.5 million stg
Croda International Plc
Croda International PLC to acquire Incotec Group B.V.
Croda International PLC:Says it has agreed to acquire Incotec Group B.V.Says the total consideration, inclusive of debt, is e155 million (£109m).Says the acquisition is expected to complete on 4 December 2015. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31
Aug 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
- What do today's results mean for Drax Group plc, Croda International plc, SEGRO plc and Man Group plc?
- Are shares in these companies worth buying after news today?
- These businesses could make you rich: Unilever plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Croda International plc and Compass Group plc
- Do Today's Updates From Ladbrokes PLC, Croda International Plc And Image Scan Holdings Plc Make Them Star Buys?
- Should You Buy Centrica PLC, Tullow Oil plc & Croda International Plc?
- Are IG Group Holdings plc, Croda International Plc and Amino Technologies Plc A Buy After Today's News?