CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,399.50INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.85 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs1,389.65
Open
Rs1,407.00
Day's High
Rs1,410.00
Day's Low
Rs1,393.75
Volume
110,719
Avg. Vol
52,011
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Analysis and Research appoints Rajesh Mokashi as CEO
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : June-quarter net profit 246.7 million rupees versus 174.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 571.5 million rupees versus 484.4 million rupees last year . Board approves setting up unit for advisory, research, training services . Declares dividend of 6 rupees per share . Appointed Rajesh Mokashi as MD and CEO . Further company coverage [CREI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

CARE Ratings Ltd News

BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share

* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

