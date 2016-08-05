CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : June-quarter net profit 246.7 million rupees versus 174.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 571.5 million rupees versus 484.4 million rupees last year . Board approves setting up unit for advisory, research, training services . Declares dividend of 6 rupees per share . Appointed Rajesh Mokashi as MD and CEO . Further company coverage [CREI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).