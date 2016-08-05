CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,399.50INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Credit Analysis and Research appoints Rajesh Mokashi as CEO
Credit Analysis and Research Ltd
BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
* Says declared 1st interim dividend of 6 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: