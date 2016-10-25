Edition:
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)

CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.15 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs222.15
Open
Rs223.55
Day's High
Rs224.40
Day's Low
Rs217.00
Volume
355,494
Avg. Vol
666,834
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals posts Sept-quarter profit
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 549.6 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 8.90 billion rupees .Net loss in sept quarter last year was 25.3 million rupees.  Full Article

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says June-qtr net profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 919.4 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 11.21 billion rupees .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd News

BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says co made bid to buy Kenstar; results awaited

* Clarifies on news item on co leading race to buy Videocon-owned Kenstar ‍​

Earnings vs. Estimates

