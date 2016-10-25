Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)
CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.15 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs222.15
Open
Rs223.55
Day's High
Rs224.40
Day's Low
Rs217.00
Volume
355,494
Avg. Vol
666,834
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals posts Sept-quarter profit
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says June-qtr net profit rises
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says co made bid to buy Kenstar; results awaited
* Clarifies on news item on co leading race to buy Videocon-owned Kenstar