Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

Capital & Regional Plc : Letting activity remains robust; while it is too early to point to any definitive trends, so far we have seen no sign of this abating post Brexit - CEO . We have seen little or no reference to Brexit from a pricing perspective during our discussions with occupiers to date . Expect spend to approach a similar level in H2 meaning total spend for 2016 is likely to exceed gbp20 million previously indicated .Targeting similar levels of investment for 2017.