Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)
999.00ZAc
11:59am BST
-1.00 (-0.10%)
1,000.00
985.00
1,000.00
977.00
108,699
129,570
1,085.00
851.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capital & Regional says lettings market not yet impacted by Brexit
Capital & Regional Plc
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10
Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters. * BP: Australia's antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was concerned BP Plc's plan to buy the petrol stations of grocery giant Woolworths Ltd would hurt competition, a sign it may block the A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal. * SKY: Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has said he is considering withdrawing his support for Twenty-First Century Fox's attempt
