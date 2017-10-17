Edition:
United Kingdom

CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)

CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,778.50INR
10:31am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,774.90
Open
Rs1,786.00
Day's High
Rs1,793.85
Day's Low
Rs1,776.30
Volume
42,522
Avg. Vol
19,817
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,766.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crisil approves payment of dividend of 6 rupees/share
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Crisil Ltd :Says approved payment of dividend of 6 rupees per share‍​.Says approved appointment of John Berisford as chairman.  Full Article

CRISIL Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

