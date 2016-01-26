Edition:
United Kingdom

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)

CRST.L on London Stock Exchange

580.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
580.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,902
52-wk High
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC proposes to pay final dividend
Tuesday, 26 Jan 2016 

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC:Proposes to pay final dividend of 13.3 pence per share for the financial year ended 31 October 2015 which, subject to shareholder approval, will be paid on April 8, 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on March 11, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC News

Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Sep.21

LONDON, Sept 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.94 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Old Mutual

» More CRST.L News

Market Views

» More CRST.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials