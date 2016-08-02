CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CT REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.210

Ct Real Estate Investment Trust : Ct reit announces strong second quarter results . Ffo for q2 was $52.0 million or $0.263 per unit (diluted non-gaap) .Qtrly Affo Per Unit Increased To $0.210 Per Unit (Diluted Non gaap).

Canadian Tire Corp says acquired additional 2.03% interest in CT REIT

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - : Has acquired an additional 2.03% interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust .As a result of transaction, CTC increased its ownership in aggregate issued and outstanding Class B units and units by about 1.02%.

CT REIT Q1 FFO $0.26 per unit

CT Real Estate Investment Trust : Real Estate Investment Trust Qtrly Adjusted Funds From Operations/Unit Non-Gaap $0.206 . Q1 ffo $0.26 per unit . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Continues to be on track to close on recently announced sale,leaseback transaction with ctc .Ct reit announces strong first quarter results.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust announces agreement to acquire and leaseback distribution centre property in Bolton

CT Real Estate Investment Trust:To acquire a 1.4 million square foot facility and 81 acres of trailer parking from Canadian Tire Corporation at a total investment of $325 million.REIT proposes to use any combination of Class B limited partnership (LP) units, Class C LP units, cash on hand, draws on its credit facility and/or proceeds of other new debt or equity financings to fund the transaction.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution

CT Real Estate Investment Trust:Declared a distribution for the period of January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2016 of $0.05667 per trust unit.Payable on February 16 to unitholders of record date as on January 31.