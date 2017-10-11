Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp :Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results.Capstone Mining Corp - ‍combined production totalled 22,000 tonnes of copper in Q3​.Capstone Mining Corp - it expects to reach low end of range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper​.

Capstone Mining posts qtrly adj. earnings per share $0.08

Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone Mining 2016 financial results . Quarterly revenue $163 million . Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be $67 million . Capstone Mining Corp says Capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes (±5 pct) of copper at a C1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70 . Qtrly loss per share $0.33 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.08 .Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $133.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2

Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone Mining 2016 third quarter production results . Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged . Capstone Mining Corp qtrly total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2 .Capstone Mining Corp - at Minto,underground mining continued through Q3 and is planned to extend to mid-2017.

Capstone mining capstone mining reports fatality at Cozamin mine

Capstone Mining Corp : A miner was struck by piece of mobile equipment and transported to hospital in zacatecas where he later passed away (adds dropped word equipment) . Capstone mining reports fatality at cozamin mine in zacatecas, mexico .says team temporarily suspended operations, which will resume later today.

Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results

Capstone Mining Corp : Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02 . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Capstone Mining second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 loss per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Copper production for quarter totalled 28,157 tonnes . Capstone's 2016 guidance to produce 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its pinto valley, Cozamin and Minto mines .Qtrly revenue $100.2 million versus $112.5 million.

Capstone Mining Q2 combined copper production totalled 28,100 tonnes

Capstone Mining Corp : Capstone Mining 2016 second quarter production results . Combined production totalled 28,100 and 52,700 tonnes of copper in Q2 and year-to-date periods, respectively . Combined production totalled 28,100 and 52,700 tonnes of copper in Q2 and year-to-date periods . Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged .Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged.

Capstone Mining Corp idling Minto, axing workers - AMMMKT

Capstone Mining Corp:Capstone Mining Corp. will temporarily idle its Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada, leading to layoffs of about 90 workers, due to weak copper prices - AMMMKT.Underground mining at Minto will be paused in the first quarter of 2016, followed by a temporary full closure by mid-2017 once all of the ore from the Minto North open pit and remaining stockpiles are processed, according to the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company - AMMMKT.Capstone is still working on a temporary closure plan, which will be finalized in the next two to three months, according to Light - AMMMKT.Minto Mine currently employs about 322 workers, including 162 workers employed directly by Capstone and 160 contract workers, Light said - AMMMKT.Capstone will temporarily idle rail operations via the San Manuel Arizona Railroad Company, which delivers concentrate from its Pinto Valley Mine in Miami, Ariz., to the port of Guaymas in Mexico for export - AMMMKT.this will result in the furlough of 13 employees, effective immediately, according to the company. - AMMMKT.A modular truck transport system will be used instead to haul concentrate for domestic U.S. consumption and export at Guaymas - AMMMKT.