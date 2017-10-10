Cosan SA Industria e Comercio (CSAN3.SA)
38.13BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.37 (-0.96%)
R$ 38.50
R$ 38.60
R$ 39.12
R$ 37.96
1,473,500
1,167,313
R$ 43.63
R$ 29.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shell divests its interest in Comgas for headline of $380 mln
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shell -:Shell divests its interest in Comgas for a headline of $380 million.Shell Gas Bv, Shell Brazil Holding Bv and Integral Investments Bv signed an agreement with Cosan Ltd.Agreement with Cosan to execute put option agreement which allows Shell to sell all of its 16.8% interest in Comgas to Cosan.Shell will exchange its 21.8 million common shares in Comgas for Cosan S.A. shares plus cash.Headline for the transaction with Cosan is approximately US$380 million. Full Article
Cosan announces dividend payment
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio
Brazil's Raizen sees 2016/17 cane crush at 60 mln to 64 mln T
The sugar and ethanol joint venture between Brazil's energy and logistic conglomerate Cosan SA
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio proposes dividend payment
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio:Says will propose to pay remaining part of dividends, corresponding to 200.0 million Brazilian reais, within 60 days after the general meeting's approval.Says value per share is 0.4928 real.Record date is May 13.Ex-dividend as of May 16. Full Article
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio's joint venture Raizen to sell its stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio:Says Raizen Combustiveis SA (Raizen), a joint venture of the company and Shell, has reached agreement with DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda to sell its 10-percent stake in Servicos e Tecnologia de Pagamentos SA (STP) for 408.6 million Brazilian reais.Says has signed the contract together with other shareholders of STP and the deal is worth 4.09 billion reais in total. Full Article
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio - Brazil watchdog reviews proposed Raizen, Wilmar trading venture - Reuters
Cosan SA Industria e Comercio:Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade is reviewing a proposed tie-up between sugar and ethanol producer Raizen Energia SA and trader Wilmar International Ltd, as prices for the commodity recover amid tightening global supply - RTRS.The proposed joint venture aims to export a type of Brazilian sugar known as VHP, a filing by Cade in the government's official gazzette on Wednesday said. - RTRS.Cade cited the companies as saying the supply relationship between Raízen and Wilmar would be strengthened by the tie-up - RTRS.Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L, declined to comment. - RTRS. Full Article
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11
Oct 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points higher at 7,549.7 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.