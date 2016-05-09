Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)
41.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.84 (-2.00%)
R$ 41.93
R$ 42.31
R$ 42.31
R$ 40.66
672,400
550,041
R$ 55.47
R$ 28.57
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Copasa announces Q1 2016 own capital interest payment
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso down on strong U.S. factory data
(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, July 3 The Mexican peso slipped on Thursday after U.S. manufacturing activity increased to its strongest level in nearly three years, driving expectations of faster rate hikes in coming months. An index of U.S. national factory activity tracked by the Institute for Supply Management rose to 57.8 last month, the strongest reading since August 2014, driving U.S. 10-year yields to their highest levels in seven weeks. The figures allaye