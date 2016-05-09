Edition:
Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)

CSMG3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

41.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.84 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 41.93
Open
R$ 42.31
Day's High
R$ 42.31
Day's Low
R$ 40.66
Volume
672,400
Avg. Vol
550,041
52-wk High
R$ 55.47
52-wk Low
R$ 28.57

Latest Key Developments

Copasa announces Q1 2016 own capital interest payment
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG : Announced on Friday that it approved own capital interest payment for the first quarter of FY 2016, totalling 24.7 million Brazilian reais ($7.1 million) gross . Gross value per share is 0.2071 real . Record date is May 11 . Ex-interest as of May 12 .Value to be included in obligatory dividend for FY 2016.  Full Article

