City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)

City Developments says unit enters deal to acquire RMB 900 mln Prime Shanghai Commercial project

City Developments Ltd : Unit entered into equity transfer agreement to acquire Prime Shanghai Commercial project for total transaction value of RMB 900 million .Acquisition will be made through purchase of a 100% equity stake in Shanghai Meidao Investment Co.

City Developments announces proposed disposal of shareholdings in Exchange Tower Ltd

City Developments Ltd : Proposed disposal of shareholdings in Exchange Tower Ltd) . Says total sale consideration for the Venus shares of thb 4.8 billion . Disposal is not expected to have any material impact on earnings of co for the financial year ending 31 December . Venus Real Estate Investments Limited on 16 August 2016 entered into an agreement with, Sccp Reit Company .

City Developments expects overseas projects to contribute to profit from H2

City Developments Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Group's overseas development projects are expected to begin contributing to profit from 2h 2016 . "Will also continue to grow our funds management business" .

City Developments reports qtrly net profit of S$133.8 million vs S$133.5 million

City Developments Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results . Qtrly net profit S$ 133.8 million versus S$133.5 million a year ago . Board of directors declared a tax-exempt (one-tier) special interim ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per ordinary share . Qtly revenue S$1.09 billion versus S$824.9 million a year ago . "Global markets remain vulnerable and highly sensitive in the midst of multiple uncertainties" . "Domestically, the prevailing property cooling measures and a subdued economy also continue to weigh on market sentiment" . "Challenges have forced the group to recalibrate and evaluate its asset portfolio more intensively" .Group expects to remain profitable for the current year.

City Developments releases statements on UK's referendum result

City Developments Ltd : CDL statement on UK's European union (EU) referendum result . Continues to have confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the UK economy . "Group's exposure to the rest of Europe is not significant" .

City Developments clarifies on media article regarding a potential project

City Developments Ltd : Clarify that the potential project is one of several pps structures that the company is exploring and is at a very preliminary stage . Says refer to the abovementioned article which appeared on pages 1 and 2 of the business times edition of 27 may . No definitive agreements have been entered into and there is no assurance that this potential pps project will materialize in the near term .

City Developments says quarterly net profit S$105.3 mln

City Developments Ltd : First quarter results) . Qtrly net profit S$105.3 million versus S$123.0 million . Qtrly revenue S$723.3 million versus S$814.9 million . Says dividend of 1.94 cents per preference share . "Macroeconomic headwinds for both domestic and international markets continue to persist" . Says group anticipates its overseas development projects to begin contributing to its earnings in 2H 2016 . Group remains watchful of the Singapore residential property market and will respond with agility when market environment improves .

City Developments appoints Sherman Kwek Eik Tse as Deputy CEO

City Developments Ltd:Says Sherman Kwek Eik Tse has been appointed the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company.Yiong Yim Ming has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

City Developments Ltd accepted the resignation of Goh Ann Nee as Chief Financial Officer

City Developments Ltd:Says resignation of chief financial officer.Accepted the resignation of Goh Ann Nee as Chief Financial Officer.Says an external search for a successor CFO has commenced.Until a new CFO is appointed, Ms Yiong Yim Ming, currently Senior Vice President, Group Accounts (Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures), will handle the duties and responsibilities of the CFO's office.