ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc ::IN Q3, GROUP REVENUE WAS $445.5 MILLION, REFLECTING 6.8 PCT REPORTED GROWTH ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016​.PERFORMANCE IN Q3 SEVERELY IMPACTED BY SUPPLY ISSUES IN BOTH ADVANCED WOUND AND OSTOMY CARE.‍GROUP NOW ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE BETWEEN 1% AND 2%​.‍SUPPLY ISSUES ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN LOSS OF 40 BPS OF MARGIN BENEFIT ACHIEVED AS A RESULT OF MIP PROGRAMME IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​.