Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO)
Latest Key Developments
Cominar's board appoints Sylvain Cossette as president and chief executive officer
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit
Cominar REIT Q2 earnings per share $0.41
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust
Ivanhoé Cambridge cuts stake in Cominar REIT to slightly above 5 pct
Ivanhoé Cambridge: Announces the disposal of a portion of its units in Cominar REIT .Reduces its interest from 7.8 percent to slightly above 5 percent of trust units. Full Article
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces February 2016 Monthly Distribution
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of 12.25 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016, payable on March 15, 2016. Full Article
Sears Canada collapse offers silver lining for mall owners
TORONTO The collapse of Sears Canada, leaving vacant stores across the country with enough square footage to cover two-thirds of Manhattan Island, could actually boost profits for many mall owners who will be able to replace the retailer with tenants who can afford higher rents.