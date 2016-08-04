Edition:
United Kingdom

Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)

CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

895.00INR
10:33am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs898.20
Open
Rs905.00
Day's High
Rs908.80
Day's Low
Rs892.75
Volume
163,248
Avg. Vol
283,575
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cummins India June-qtr profit falls 14.2 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Cummins India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees; net sales INR 12.28 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.11 billion rupees; net sales was 12.78 billion rupees .  Full Article

Cummins India March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Cummins India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.64 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.38 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 9 rupees per share .  Full Article

Cummins India Ltd News

India's auto industry gears up for government's electric vehicles push

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's aggressive push to electrify all new vehicles by 2030 is compelling auto part manufacturers and carmakers to draw up early plans for electrification, company executives said.

Earnings vs. Estimates

