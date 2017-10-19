Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 bln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc :Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion.Cenovus reaches agreement to sell Palliser assets for $1.3 billion.Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍sale process for Cenovus's Weyburn carbon-dioxide enhanced oil recovery operation in Saskatchewan is proceeding as expected​.Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍credit Suisse and Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to Cenovus for Palliser transaction​.Cenovus - proceeds from Palliser sale will be used to deleverage company's balance sheet​.Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍Cenovus anticipates reaching a sale agreement for Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017​.Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍"we continue to target between $4 billion and $5 billion in announced asset sale agreements by end of year​".Cenovus Energy-anticipates reaching sale for its Weyburn asset in Q4 of 2017.Cenovus Energy Inc - ‍Cenovus has certain other non-core assets that are currently being evaluated for potential sale​.Cenovus Energy - agreement to sell its Palliser crude oil and natural gas assets in Southeastern Alberta to Torxen energy and Schlumberger​.

Cenovus Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.32

Cenovus Energy Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.32 . Qtrly operating loss per share $0.05 . Remains on track with its plans to bring on two new oil sands expansion phases and achieve up to $500 million in capital . Continues to anticipate exiting 2016 with foster creek production above 70,000 bbls/d net . Production at Cenovus's Foster Creek oil sands project averaged approximately 65,000 bbls/d net in Q2 . Production averaged 64,544 bbls/d net in q2 of 2016, an 11% increase from same period of 2015 . Expects about two-thirds of realized cost reductions achieved since end of 2014 will be sustainable even in higher commodity price environment . Qtrly total oil production 198,080 bbls/d versus 199,954 bbls/d) . Q2 loss per share $0.32 . Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Has strong second-quarter operational performance . In Q2, cenovus recorded severance costs of approximately $19 million related to its 2016 workforce reductions .Qtrly operating loss per share $0.05.

Cenovus restarting Pelican Lake oil sands operations

Cenovus Energy : Says wildfire near facilities continues to burn but is being contained by Alberta firefighters .Says it is in the process of restarting production at Pelican Lake oil sands site after precautionary wildfire shutdown.

Cenovus says may be able to restart Pelican Lake output on Thursday

Cenovus Energy Inc : Says wildfire near Pelican Lake oil sands project has been downgraded, now being held by firefighters .Cenovus says 44 essential staff will be back on site Wednesday evening, if conditions do not change will potentially restart production Thursday.

Phillips 66 reports emissions at Borger, TX refinery

Phillips 66 : Phillips 66 JV Borger, Texas, refinery reports emissions from GOHDS HC Flare, unit 82 Amine Treater . Source: Texas Commission on Environment Quality filing [nEMN36GQWA] . Refinery capacity: 146,000 barrels per day The Borger refinery is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc Further company coverage: [PSX.N] (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6356/1298 ; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).

Cenovus Energy Inc files for mixed shelf

Cenovus Energy Inc:Files for mixed shelf of up to $5.0 billion - SEC filing.

Cenovus Energy Inc defers maintenance at Foster Creek oil sands project - Reuters

Cenovus Energy Inc:Says will probably look at doing deferred maintenance at Foster Creek oil sands project in spring next year.Says has ongoing divestiture program in place for parts of non-core conventional oil business.Says workforce reductions over course of 2015 were approximately 24 percent or 1500 people.Expects 10 percent year-over-year decline in conventional oil production volumes due to lower spending and divestitures.

Cenovus Energy Inc cuts dividend by 69% to $0.05 per share

Cenovus Energy Inc:Reduce first quarter dividend by 69% to $0.05 per share.Record date March 15, payable date March 31.