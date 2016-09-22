Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)
122.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
122.25
--
--
--
--
440,999
231.97
105.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Countrywide sells all of its stake in Zoopla Property for 29.2 mln stg
Countrywide Plc
Countrywide shares open down after FY warning
Countrywide Plc
Countrywide PLC recommends final dividend
Countrywide PLC:Recommended final dividend of 10.0 pence (net) per share (2014: 10.0 pence), giving a total 2015 dividend of 15.0 pence (net) per share (2014: 24.0 pence, including a 9.0 pence special dividend).Says dividend will be paid on May 5, 2016 to shareholders on the register at March 29, 2016. Full Article
Countrywide PLC raises FY 2015 EBITDA guidance
Countrywide PLC:Expects that underlying EBITDA for FY 2015 will show a modest improvement on the company's previous expectations. Full Article
Website suspends Purplebricks reviews page after legal threats
LONDON, Sept 19 Britain's largest independent estate agent reviews site allAgents has removed Purplebricks' page after the online company questioned the authenticity of critical write-ups.
