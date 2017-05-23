Edition:
Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

CWK.L on London Stock Exchange

3,025.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,025.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
60,176
52-wk High
3,103.00
52-wk Low
2,092.35

Latest Key Developments

Cranswick says well positioned to meet challenges that lie ahead
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc ::FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 24.8 percent to 77.5 million stg.FY revenue from continuing operations rose 22.5 percent to 1.245 billion stg.Final dividend up 19.7 percent to 31 pence per share.Total dividend up 17.6 percent to 44.1 pence per share.FY revenue at 1,245.1 million stg versus 1,016.3 million stg year ago.FY like-for-like revenue up 12.7%.Well positioned to meet challenges that lie ahead and to continue its successful long-term development.FY adjusted group operating margin at 6.1 percent versus 6.4 percent year ago.FY adjusted profit before tax at 75.5 million stg versus 64.4 million stg year ago.Recommends final dividend of 31.0p, up by 19.7 percent.

Cranswick FY pretax profit rises 11 percent
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Cranswick Plc : FY revenue rose 6.6 percent to 1.07 billion stg . FY pretax profit rose 11 percent to 58.7 million stg . Final dividend up 10.7 percent to 25.9 penceper share .Total dividend 37.5 penceper share.

Cranswick PLC announces increase in interim dividend
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Cranswick PLC:Says interim dividend is being increased by 9.4 per cent to 11.6 pence per share from 10.6 pence previously.Says dividend will be paid on Jan. 29, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on Dec. 11, 2015.

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open.

