Edition:
United Kingdom

Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)

CYB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

47.05CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$46.99
Open
$47.00
Day's High
$47.05
Day's Low
$46.99
Volume
8,212
Avg. Vol
4,044
52-wk High
$49.47
52-wk Low
$34.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cymbria to purchase, for cancellation, up to 1.4 mln non-voting, non-redeemable class A shares
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Cymbria Corp : Says to purchase for cancellation up to 1.4 million non-voting, non-redeemable class a shares . Says shares representing 10% of cymbria's public float of shares as of may 6, 2016 .Cymbria corporation announces normal course issuer bid.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Cymbria Corp News

BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid

» More CYB.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials