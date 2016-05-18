Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)
CYB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
47.05CAD
8:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
$46.99
Open
$47.00
Day's High
$47.05
Day's Low
$46.99
Volume
8,212
Avg. Vol
4,044
52-wk High
$49.47
52-wk Low
$34.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cymbria to purchase, for cancellation, up to 1.4 mln non-voting, non-redeemable class A shares
Cymbria Corp
BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid
No consensus analysis data available.