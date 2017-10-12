Edition:
Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)

CYIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

560.00INR
10:33am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.90 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
Rs541.10
Open
Rs537.80
Day's High
Rs565.00
Day's Low
Rs537.80
Volume
242,255
Avg. Vol
300,522
52-wk High
Rs569.80
52-wk Low
Rs405.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct‍​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Declared interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.Says Sept quarter attrition at 16.8 percent ‍​.Says outlook for FY18 is strong‍​.Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018‍​.Says margins expected to improve by 50 bps in FY18‍​.  Full Article

India's Cyient Sept qtr profit up 14.6 pct
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd ::Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.65 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol net profit 1.11 billion rupees.Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 9.14 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 959.5 million rupees.  Full Article

Cyient declares interim dividend of 3 rupees per share
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Cyient Ltd : Cyient Ltd says declared an interim dividend of 3 rupees per share . Cyient Ltd says outlook for the year remains unchanged .Cyient Ltd says expect the contribution from Prague Engineering center to increase through the second half of the year.  Full Article

Cyient Sept-qtr consol profit down 2 pct
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Cyient Ltd : Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit 972.5 million rupees . Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 9.14 billion rupees . Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 994.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.72 billion rupees .Cyient Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 864 million rupees.  Full Article

Cyient declares special dividend of 2.50 rupees/share
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Cyient Ltd : Declaration of special dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .  Full Article

Cyient Ltd sets up unit Cyient Israel India
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Cyient Ltd : Company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary at Israel name called Cyient Israel India Ltd .  Full Article

Cyient reiterates FY outlook for revenue growth
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Cyient Ltd : Q2 looks healthy for continued growth despite adverse foreign exchange impact in the short term" . Says continues to realize gains on foreign exchange hedges due to adoption of consistent FX policy, likely to continue including for GBP . Expect a quarter on quarter revenue increase across all business units in Q2 . Expect to deliver a strong Q2 and reiterate full year outlook for revenue growth ie double digit in services, at least 50% in DLM . Margin expected to be flat to marginally positive for the year; to deliver double digit earnings growth for the year .  Full Article

Cyient June-qtr consol profit falls
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Cyient Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 739.7 million rupees;June-quarter consol net sales 8.31 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 799 million rupees .  Full Article

Cyient Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Cyient says Sept-qtr attrition at 16.8 pct‍​

* Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018‍​

Earnings vs. Estimates

