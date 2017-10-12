Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Declared interim dividend of 5 rupees per share.Says Sept quarter attrition at 16.8 percent .Says outlook for FY18 is strong.Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018.Says margins expected to improve by 50 bps in FY18.
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd ::Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 9.65 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol net profit 1.11 billion rupees.Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 9.14 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 959.5 million rupees.
Cyient Ltd : Cyient Ltd says declared an interim dividend of 3 rupees per share . Cyient Ltd says outlook for the year remains unchanged .Cyient Ltd says expect the contribution from Prague Engineering center to increase through the second half of the year.
Cyient Ltd : Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit 972.5 million rupees . Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 9.14 billion rupees . Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 994.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.72 billion rupees .Cyient Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 864 million rupees.
Cyient Ltd : Declaration of special dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .
Cyient Ltd : Company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary at Israel name called Cyient Israel India Ltd .
Cyient Ltd : Q2 looks healthy for continued growth despite adverse foreign exchange impact in the short term" . Says continues to realize gains on foreign exchange hedges due to adoption of consistent FX policy, likely to continue including for GBP . Expect a quarter on quarter revenue increase across all business units in Q2 . Expect to deliver a strong Q2 and reiterate full year outlook for revenue growth ie double digit in services, at least 50% in DLM . Margin expected to be flat to marginally positive for the year; to deliver double digit earnings growth for the year .
Cyient Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 739.7 million rupees;June-quarter consol net sales 8.31 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 799 million rupees .
