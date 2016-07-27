Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)
317.95INR
10:32am BST
Rs1.15 (+0.36%)
Rs316.80
Rs318.80
Rs320.90
Rs314.00
451,751
1,157,242
Rs328.30
Rs259.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dabur India says co to invest 5 bln rupees within 2016-17 for capacity expansion
Dabur India Ltd
Dabur India says June-qtr net profit rises around 11.8 pct
Dabur India Ltd
UPDATE 1-Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1
LONDON, Oct 13 British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.