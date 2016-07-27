Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

Dabur India Ltd : Business environment continued to remain challenging in Q1 with demand further slowing down across key consumer product categories in India . Focusing on aggressive expansion of its manufacturing capability and will be investing 5 billion rupees within the 2016-17 fiscal .

Dabur India Ltd : June-quarter pat 2.93 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 19.24 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consensus forecast for consol net profit was 2.99 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release on the NSE .