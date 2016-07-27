Edition:
United Kingdom

Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

317.95INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs316.80
Open
Rs318.80
Day's High
Rs320.90
Day's Low
Rs314.00
Volume
451,751
Avg. Vol
1,157,242
52-wk High
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15

Latest Key Developments

Dabur India says co to invest 5 bln rupees within 2016-17 for capacity expansion
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Dabur India Ltd : Business environment continued to remain challenging in Q1 with demand further slowing down across key consumer product categories in India . Focusing on aggressive expansion of its manufacturing capability and will be investing 5 billion rupees within the 2016-17 fiscal .  Full Article

Dabur India says June-qtr net profit rises around 11.8 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Dabur India Ltd : June-quarter pat 2.93 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 19.24 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consensus forecast for consol net profit was 2.99 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release on the NSE .  Full Article

Dabur India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

