Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler :CFO says no plans for IPO with mobility-services platform at present, targeting market leadership.CFO says would lose no synergies under new legal structure with three entities.CFO says pension contribution will have no impact on dividends.CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4.

Qualcomm and Mercedes extend communications partnership

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc :Qualcomm and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport extend strategic partnership focusing on high-speed communications and wireless power.Co will continue to evaluate performance increases in 60 ghz and 5 ghz off-load programs​.

Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler AG :CFO says sales of diesel engine cars still growing.CFO says no need at present to make provisions for cartel probe.

Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - :Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC‍​.

‍Mercedes-Benz USA says reported Sept sales of 29,008 units

Oct 3 (Reuters) - ‍Mercedes-Benz USA :‍Mercedes-Benz USA says reported September sales of 29,008 units, compared to 29,500 vehicles sold during same period last year​.

Daimler sticks with margin goals despite higher investments - CEO

Daimler AG CEO : Says not changing strategic return targets despite higher investments Further company coverage: [DAIGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Mercedes-Benz USA reports Oct. sales of 28,659 vehicles, down 1 pct

Mercedes-Benz USA:Reported October sales of 28,659 vehicles, decreasing 1.0 pct from 28,952 vehicles sold during same month last year.

Daimler Trucks to increase its sales activities in Indonesia

Daimler AG : Daimler subsidiary FUSO increases its stake in Indonesian sales partner PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB) from 18 to 30 percent .Focus of sales activities in Indonesia on commercial vehicles within partnership with KTB.

Daimler Trucks North America collaborates with AT&T, Microsoft Corp on new connectivity solutions

Daimler Trucks North America: New collaborations with AT&T, Microsoft to deliver "enhancements" to detroit connect suite of connected vehicle services .To collaborate with microsoft to establish a new cloud-based back office environment for all Detroit connect services.

Mercedes-Benz says Sept U.S. vehicle sales rose 1.7 pct

Mercedes-Benz USA:Reported September sales of 29,500 vehicles, increasing 1.7 percent.