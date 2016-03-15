Edition:
United Kingdom

Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)

DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,770.05INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs36.50 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs2,733.55
Open
Rs2,742.15
Day's High
Rs2,774.20
Day's Low
Rs2,733.55
Volume
67,307
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
Rs2,849.70
52-wk Low
Rs1,220.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 2 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e. 100%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dispatch of dividend warrants on or before March 30, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dalmia Bharat Ltd News

» More DALA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials