Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)
DALA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,770.05INR
10:32am BST
2,770.05INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs36.50 (+1.34%)
Rs36.50 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs2,733.55
Rs2,733.55
Open
Rs2,742.15
Rs2,742.15
Day's High
Rs2,774.20
Rs2,774.20
Day's Low
Rs2,733.55
Rs2,733.55
Volume
67,307
67,307
Avg. Vol
100,355
100,355
52-wk High
Rs2,849.70
Rs2,849.70
52-wk Low
Rs1,220.50
Rs1,220.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend
Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 2 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e. 100%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dispatch of dividend warrants on or before March 30, 2016. Full Article