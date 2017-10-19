Edition:
United Kingdom

Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

DAMA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

85.26EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.74 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
€86.00
Open
€85.95
Day's High
€85.95
Day's Low
€84.51
Volume
4,605
Avg. Vol
5,097
52-wk High
€95.75
52-wk Low
€70.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Somfy Q3 revenue up at ‍​305.1 million euros
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SOMFY SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​305.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 276.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Somfy acquired the entire share capital of MyFox
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Somfy SA : Acquired the entire share capital of MyFox .Investment for Somfy in the short‐term amounts to 12 million euros ($13.13 million).  Full Article

Somfy Q2 revenue up at 322.0‍​ million euros
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Somfy SA : Q2 revenue 322.0‍​ million euros versus 300.7 million euros ($331.1 million) a year ago .H1 revenue ‍​587.6 million euros versus 547.8 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Somfy appoints Jean Guillaume as chairman of management board
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Somfy SA:Appoints Jean Guillaume as chairman of Management Board (Directoire).  Full Article

Somfy to propose FY dividend of 5.7 euro
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Somfy SA:To propose FY dividend of EUR 5.7 per share, up 3.5 pct.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Somfy SA News

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Oct 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

» More DAMA.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials