Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)
DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
304.75INR
10:32am BST
304.75INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.02%)
Rs0.05 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs304.70
Rs304.70
Open
Rs307.20
Rs307.20
Day's High
Rs309.80
Rs309.80
Day's Low
Rs302.10
Rs302.10
Volume
362,415
362,415
Avg. Vol
592,305
592,305
52-wk High
Rs311.40
Rs311.40
52-wk Low
Rs94.70
Rs94.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dhampur Sugar Mills Dec-qtr profit rises
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director