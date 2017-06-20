Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in duagon AG

June 20 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG ::INVESTS IN DUAGON AG, A PROVIDER OF NETWORK COMPONENTS FOR DATA COMMUNICATION IN RAIL VEHICLES BASED IN THE SWISS DIETIKON REGION‍​.PURCHASE CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JULY. THE PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE.IN A FIRST STEP, THE DBAG-MANAGED DBAG FUND VII WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF THE SHARES IN DUAGON IN A MANAGEMENT BUYOUT.IN A SECOND STEP, DUAGON’S MANAGEMENT WILL CO-INVEST.DBAG WILL SPEND UP TO 14 MILLION EUROS FROM ITS BALANCE SHEET FOR ITS CO-INVESTMENT AND WILL HOLD AN INTEREST OF UP TO 22 PERCENT IN DUAGON.

Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in R&M International GmbH

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Invests in R&M International GmbH . Deutsche Beteiligungs and DBAG Expansion Capital Fund are supporting the company’s management in acquiring a control interest from the present majority shareowner, Nord Holding GmbH .Will hold approximately 16 percent in the new company, and dbag ecf another 17 percent; will invest up to 7 million euros ($7.91 million) from its balance sheet for its interest..

Deutsche Beteiligungs sells Broetje-Automation GmbH

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Sells Broetje-Automation GmbH . Parties decided to keep financial details undisclosed .Acquirer is Shanghai Electric Group <601727.SS>.

Deutsche Beteiligungs 9-month net income at 26.3 million euros

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Expects as before consolidated result for current fy at least 20 percent higher than the previous year . Q3 loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.36 million) (previous year: profit 6.9 million euros). . 9-month consolidated net income of 26.3 million euros (previous year: 28.3 million euro) .For current fiscal year dividend should be at least on the level of last fiscal year, which amounted to 1.00 euro.

Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in Frimo Group GmbH

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Will invest for its share up to 15 million euros ($16.63 million) from its balance sheet . Invests in Frimo Group GmbH .Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Deutsche Beteiligungs initiates new buyout fund

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Initiates new buyout fund . Growth for DBAG: co-investment alongside DBAG fund VII to increase by 50 percent . Strategic advancement: broader range and equity capital investments of up to 200 million euros ($219.82 million) .Investors and DBAG commit one billion euros.

Inexio says Warburg Pincus unit to take majority stake in co

Inexio KGaA : An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake and provide funding for the future growth . Under the terms of the agreement, Warburg Pincus will appoint two members of the supervisory board of Inexio and René Obermann will become chairman. . The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately 250 million euros . Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, investor in Inexio since 2013, is also participating in this capital increase. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG affirms profit guidance after Q2

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Says Q2 net income 1.2 million eur versus year-earlier 8.2 million . Says NAV/shr 23.51 eur at end-March . Says still sees FY net income of 40 million eur, return on NAV of 14 percent Further company coverage: [DBANn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Deutsche Beteiligungs comments on FY 2015/2016 earnings outlook

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:As previously projected, net income in FY 2015/2016, on a comparable basis, is expected to significantly exceed that of the previous year (25.2 million euros).FY 2015/2016 net income estimate 41.26 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Deutsche Beteiligungs secures 50 mln euro credit line

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:Secures credit line‍​‍.Announces it obtained a credit facility of 50 million euros from a consortium of two banks for a term of five years​.