Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

Derichebourg SA :Signed a preliminary agreement for the sale of its landfill in Italy.

Derichebourg SA :Derichebourg selected for the COP22 in Marrakech.

Derichebourg Sa : Signed on July 20 contract to acquire Bartin Recycling, a subsidiary of Veolia .Will fund the acquisition from lines existing credit.

Derichebourg SA :Buys Groupe Alter Services.

Derichebourg Sa : H1 current EBITDA 44.5 million euros ($49.61 million) versus 57.4 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 1.01 billion euros versus 1.20 billion euros year ago . H1 net income 0.1 million euros versus 13.1 million euros year ago .Result of H2 should be significantly higher than H1.

Derichebourg SA:‍Derichebourg Environnement finalises the acquisition of Groupe SLG from its shareholders.

Derichebourg SA:Proposes dividend of 0.05 euros per share.