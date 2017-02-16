DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DBS Group Holdings : Ceo says oil and gas sector will continue to be stretched in 2017 . Ceo says sees lower provisions for bad debts in 2017 compared with 2016 . Ceo says sees double digit growth in net profit in 2017, excluding ANZ integration costs

DBS Group Holdings Ltd : Sees 2017 cost-income ratio will hold around 43% . Sees 2017 loan and income: mid-single digit growth . 2017 total allowances similar to 2016 excluding Swiber .Sees 2017 NIM: expect to get back to 2016 average.

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : qtrly net profit s$913 million versus s$1,002 million a year ago . q4 net interest income s$1,824 million versus s$1.85 billion . Directors have recommended a final one-tier tax exempt dividend of 30.0 cents for each dbsh ordinary share . Q4 net fee and commission income s$ 515 million versus s$485 million . q4 npl ratio 1.4 percent versus 0.9 percent . q4 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 14.1 percent versus 13.5 percent . Q4 net interest margin 1.71 percent versus 1.84 percent .Q4 return on equity 8.4 percent versus 10.1 percent.

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : Sale Of 100% Interest In Dbs China Square Limited . Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million . Upon completion, sale is expected to contribute approximately s$350 million to consolidated net tangible assets and earnings of co .Sale is expected to be completed by end of march 2017.

Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd : Most people currently employed in ANZ's retail and wealth business will join DBS . "Sale is expected to increase ANZ's cet1 capital ratio by about 15-20 basis points" . Will take a net loss of $265 million including write-downs of software, goodwill and fixed assets, and separation and transaction costs . "Excluding write-downs in 1h FY17, there will be a small impact on ROE and EPS" . Impact is expected to be slightly higher in first half of FY2017 . Transaction subject to regulatory approvals in each market with completions anticipated over next 18 months progressively from mid-2017 .Refers to DBS' acquisition of retail/wealth businesses of ANZ in five Asian countries.

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd :"expected to add $200m to group income in 2017 and $600m in 2018".

DBS Group Holdings Ltd : Q3 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio 14.4 percent versus 12.9 percent . Q3 net interest income S$1.815 billion versus S$1.81 billion . Q3 net profit S$1.071 billion versus S$1.07 billion last year . Q3 net interest margin 1.77 percent versus 1.78 percent . Q3 specific allowances (loans)/average loans 30 bp versus 20 bp . Q3 return on equity 10.0 percent versus 10.9 percent . Q3 NPL ratio 1.3 percent versus 0.9 percent .Qtrly net fee income rose 19% from a year ago to s$614 million.

DBS Group Holdings Limited :Proposed acquisition of Australian And New Zealand Banking Group Limited's wealth and retail businesses in five Asian countries.

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : Unit issued 140 class A preference shares at an issue price of hk$10 million each to dbsh for an aggregate issue price of hk$1.40 billion . DBSH used its internal resources to fund acquisition of preference shares .Transaction not expected to have material impact on consolidated net tangible assets, earnings per share.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd : Appoints Shee Tse Koon as group head of strategy and planning