Edition:
United Kingdom

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)

DBSM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

21.91SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$21.95
Open
$21.95
Day's High
$22.18
Day's Low
$21.85
Volume
6,384,600
Avg. Vol
4,033,792
52-wk High
$22.25
52-wk Low
$14.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DBS says oil and gas sector will continue to be stretched in 2017
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

DBS Group Holdings : Ceo says oil and gas sector will continue to be stretched in 2017 . Ceo says sees lower provisions for bad debts in 2017 compared with 2016 . Ceo says sees double digit growth in net profit in 2017, excluding ANZ integration costs Further company coverage: [DBSM.SI] (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan) ((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

DBS Group Holdings issues 2017 guidance
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

DBS Group Holdings Ltd : Sees 2017 cost-income ratio will hold around 43% . Sees 2017 loan and income: mid-single digit growth . 2017 total allowances similar to 2016 excluding Swiber .Sees 2017 NIM: expect to get back to 2016 average.  Full Article

DBS Group says qtrly net profit S$913 mln
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : qtrly net profit s$913 million versus s$1,002 million a year ago . q4 net interest income s$1,824 million versus s$1.85 billion . Directors have recommended a final one-tier tax exempt dividend of 30.0 cents for each dbsh ordinary share . Q4 net fee and commission income s$ 515 million versus s$485 million . q4 npl ratio 1.4 percent versus 0.9 percent . q4 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 14.1 percent versus 13.5 percent . Q4 net interest margin 1.71 percent versus 1.84 percent .Q4 return on equity 8.4 percent versus 10.1 percent.  Full Article

Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : Sale Of 100% Interest In Dbs China Square Limited . Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million . Upon completion, sale is expected to contribute approximately s$350 million to consolidated net tangible assets and earnings of co .Sale is expected to be completed by end of march 2017.  Full Article

ANZ updates on DBS' acquisition of retail/wealth businesses in five Asian countries
Sunday, 30 Oct 2016 

Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd : Asx alert-anz to focus on institutional banking in asia-anz.ax . Most people currently employed in ANZ's retail and wealth business will join DBS . "Sale is expected to increase ANZ's cet1 capital ratio by about 15-20 basis points" . Will take a net loss of $265 million including write-downs of software, goodwill and fixed assets, and separation and transaction costs . "Excluding write-downs in 1h FY17, there will be a small impact on ROE and EPS" . Impact is expected to be slightly higher in first half of FY2017 . Transaction subject to regulatory approvals in each market with completions anticipated over next 18 months progressively from mid-2017 .Refers to DBS' acquisition of retail/wealth businesses of ANZ in five Asian countries.  Full Article

Dbs Group Holdings updates on acquisition of ANZ's Wealth Management And Retail Banking Business
Sunday, 30 Oct 2016 

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd :"expected to add $200m to group income in 2017 and $600m in 2018".  Full Article

DBS Group Holdings posts Q3 net profit of S$1.071 bln
Sunday, 30 Oct 2016 

DBS Group Holdings Ltd : Q3 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio 14.4 percent versus 12.9 percent . Q3 net interest income S$1.815 billion versus S$1.81 billion . Q3 net profit S$1.071 billion versus S$1.07 billion last year . Q3 net interest margin 1.77 percent versus 1.78 percent . Q3 specific allowances (loans)/average loans 30 bp versus 20 bp . Q3 return on equity 10.0 percent versus 10.9 percent . Q3 NPL ratio 1.3 percent versus 0.9 percent .Qtrly net fee income rose 19% from a year ago to s$614 million.  Full Article

DBS Group proposes acquisition of ANZ Bank's wealth and retail businesses in 5 Asian countries
Sunday, 30 Oct 2016 

DBS Group Holdings Limited :Proposed acquisition of Australian And New Zealand Banking Group Limited's wealth and retail businesses in five Asian countries.  Full Article

DBS Group Holdings says Unit issued 140 class A preference shares to DBSH
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Dbs Group Holdings Ltd : Unit issued 140 class A preference shares at an issue price of hk$10 million each to dbsh for an aggregate issue price of hk$1.40 billion . DBSH used its internal resources to fund acquisition of preference shares .Transaction not expected to have material impact on consolidated net tangible assets, earnings per share.  Full Article

DBS Group appoints Shee Tse Koon as group head of strategy and planning
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

DBS Group Holdings Ltd : Appoints Shee Tse Koon as group head of strategy and planning ((Further company coverage: [DBSM.SI])) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

DBS Group Holdings Ltd News

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Singapore hits over 2-yr high ahead of inflation data

By Aditya Soni Oct 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday after Wall Street's record finish in the previous session, with Singapore hitting a more than two-year high ahead of the release of September inflation data later in the day. All three U.S. stocks indexes hit record closing highs on Friday after the senate passed a budget resolution that will allow Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support, lifting hopes that President Donald

» More DBSM.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials