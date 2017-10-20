DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa :DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​.DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile.DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​.DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process.

DBV Technologies completes blinded period in REALISE study of Viaskin Peanut

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA ::REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BLINDED PERIOD IN REALISE STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT.‍97.5% OF PATIENTS CONTINUE TREATMENT IN OPEN-LABEL ARM OF REALISE STUDY​.‍PATIENTS WILL RECEIVE ACTIVE TREATMENT FOR A TOTAL OF 36 MONTHS​.‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES ANNOUNCING TOPLINE RESULTS FROM BLINDED PORTION OF REALISE TRIAL IN NOVEMBER 2017​.

DBV Technologies announces expansion of clinical program for the treatment of peanut allergy

DBV Technologies SA : Announced on Monday expansion of clinical program Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy .Topline results for trials are expected in the second half of 2017.

DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to 49.4 million euros

Dbv Technologies Sa : H1 net loss of 49.4 million euros ($54.66 million) versus loss of 14.5 million euros year ago . H1 cash position of 288.8 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago .H1 total income 4.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago‍​.

DBV Technologies Sa files for stock shelf with U.S. SEC size undisclosed - SEC Filing

DBV Technologies Sa :Says files for stock shelf with U.S. SEC; size undisclosed - SEC filing.

Dbv Technologies appoints Lucia Septién as chief medical officer

Dbv Technologies SA :Announced appointment of Lucia Septién, M.D., as chief medical officer.

DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science to collaborate on pediatric milk allergy test

DBV Technologies SA : DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science form collaboration to develop and commercialize a novel diagnostic test for pediatric milk allergy .DBV is eligible to receive up to 100 million euros ($111.33 million) in potential development, registration and commercial milestones.

DBV Technologies presents additional phase IIb results with Viaskin Peanut

DBV Technologies SA:Announced additional phase IIb trial results with Viaskin peanut presented at the 2016 AAAAI meeting continue to support treatment safety, efficacy and compliance.Presented data supporting the favorable safety, efficacy and tolerability of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic patients.There were no treatment-related serious adverse events observed during the trial nor use of epinephrine associated with treatment.No trial participant drop-outs due to drug-related adverse events were reported.DBV intends to explore additional Viaskin Peanut dose regimens in populations not included in the ongoing Phase III trial.

DBV Technologies presents update on NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial

DBV Technologies SA:Announced the presentation from NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial reaffirming Viaskin peanut safety and efficacy.Study showed that treatment with Viaskin Peanut was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, and led to statistically significant desensitization in trial subjects.

DBV Technologies to present first experimental results for treatment of Colitis with Viaskin

DBV Technologies SA:First experimental results for treatment of Colitis with Viaskin will be presented at Crohn's & Colitis foundation of America's 2015 advances in IBD conference.