DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa
DBV Technologies completes blinded period in REALISE study of Viaskin Peanut
Oct 12 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA
DBV Technologies announces expansion of clinical program for the treatment of peanut allergy
DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to 49.4 million euros
DBV Technologies Sa files for stock shelf with U.S. SEC size undisclosed - SEC Filing
Dbv Technologies appoints Lucia Septién as chief medical officer
DBV Technologies and Nestlé Health Science to collaborate on pediatric milk allergy test
DBV Technologies presents additional phase IIb results with Viaskin Peanut
DBV Technologies SA:Announced additional phase IIb trial results with Viaskin peanut presented at the 2016 AAAAI meeting continue to support treatment safety, efficacy and compliance.Presented data supporting the favorable safety, efficacy and tolerability of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic patients.There were no treatment-related serious adverse events observed during the trial nor use of epinephrine associated with treatment.No trial participant drop-outs due to drug-related adverse events were reported.DBV intends to explore additional Viaskin Peanut dose regimens in populations not included in the ongoing Phase III trial. Full Article
DBV Technologies presents update on NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial
DBV Technologies SA:Announced the presentation from NIAID-sponsored CoFAR6 phase II trial reaffirming Viaskin peanut safety and efficacy.Study showed that treatment with Viaskin Peanut was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, and led to statistically significant desensitization in trial subjects. Full Article
DBV Technologies to present first experimental results for treatment of Colitis with Viaskin
DBV Technologies SA:First experimental results for treatment of Colitis with Viaskin will be presented at Crohn's & Colitis foundation of America's 2015 advances in IBD conference. Full Article
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23
Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.