Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)
182.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
182.10
--
--
--
--
7,455,207
373.28
155.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dixons Carphone's CEO says trading in May has been "normal"
May 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc
Dixons Carphone says sales in UK increased post Brexit vote
Dixons Carphone
Dixons Carphone sees headline pretax profit in top half of previous guidance
Dixons Carphone Plc
UK company profit warnings jump in third quarter - EY
LONDON The number of profit warnings issued by British companies jumped to 75 in the third quarter, the biggest quarterly rise in almost six years as economic pressures weighed on retailers and support service companies, business services group EY said on Sunday.
