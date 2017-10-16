DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Says Q2 NIM at 4.22 percent ‍​.Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth"‍​‍​.

India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 589 million rupees versus net profit of 484.9 million rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 5.87 billion rupees versus 5.06 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross npa 1.80 percent versus 1.74 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter provisions 302.4 million rupees versus 264.8 million rupees last year.Sept quarter net npa 0.90 percent versus 0.92 percent previous quarter.

DCB Bank Sept-qtr NIM 3.96 pct

Dcb Bank Ltd :Sept quarter NIM 3.96 percent.

DCB Bank June-qtr profit rises

DCB Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 470.3 million rupees versus profit of 468.7 million rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 4.71 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter provisions 205.3 million rupees versus 180.3 million rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPAs 1.72 percent versus 1.51 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPAs 0.87 percent versus 0.75 percent previous quarter .