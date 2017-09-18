Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc ::IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.FOR THE HALF YEAR, EXPECT COMBINED VALUE GROWTH OF THESE BRANDS IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN VOLUME GROWTH.FOR HY, CATHEDRAL CITY IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH IN FIRST HALF."WE EXPECT PROFIT FOR HALF YEAR TO BE AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR"."EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED".  Full Article

Dairy Crest sees half-year profit ahead of last year
Monday, 19 Sep 2016 

Dairy Crest Group Plc : During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched its new branding and packaging . As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half of last year . We expect volumes to improve in second half of year . In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight, will be ahead of last year . This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with last year . In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors during period . Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign . We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged .Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be lower than that seen in 2015.  Full Article

Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in line with expectations
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Dairy Crest Group Plc : Outlook for full year remains unchanged .Trading in Q1 has been in line with our expectations.  Full Article

Dairy Crest says FY revenue down 5.8 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Dairy Crest Group Plc : Profit margins from continuing operations maintained after a strong second half of year . Although we expect food price deflation to persist in short term, business is well positioned to deliver profitable and sustainable growth. . FY revenue decreased by 5.8% to £422.3 million. .Final dividend 16 penceper share.  Full Article

Dairy Crest Group PLC News

UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit

Dairy Crest Group Plc , Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

