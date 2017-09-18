Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc ::IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.FOR THE HALF YEAR, EXPECT COMBINED VALUE GROWTH OF THESE BRANDS IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN VOLUME GROWTH.FOR HY, CATHEDRAL CITY IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH IN FIRST HALF."WE EXPECT PROFIT FOR HALF YEAR TO BE AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR"."EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED".

Dairy Crest Group Plc : During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched its new branding and packaging . As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half of last year . We expect volumes to improve in second half of year . In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight, will be ahead of last year . This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with last year . In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors during period . Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign . We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged .Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be lower than that seen in 2015.