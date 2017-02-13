Edition:
DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

516.05INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs513.70
Open
Rs516.90
Day's High
Rs525.00
Day's Low
Rs513.55
Volume
98,036
Avg. Vol
146,133
52-wk High
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCM Shriram Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

DCM Shriram Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.37 billion rupees versus 609 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter total income from operations 14.48 billion rupees versus 13.09 billion rupees year ago .Says declared interim dividend of INR 2.80 per share.  Full Article

DCM Shriram approves 973 mln rupees investment for expansion of chlor-alkali plant
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

DCM Shriram Ltd : Approved investment proposal of up to 973 million rupees for expansion of chlor-alkali plant, related flakers & bleaching powder plants at Kota .  Full Article

