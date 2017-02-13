DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

DCM Shriram Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.37 billion rupees versus 609 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter total income from operations 14.48 billion rupees versus 13.09 billion rupees year ago .Says declared interim dividend of INR 2.80 per share.

DCM Shriram Ltd : Approved investment proposal of up to 973 million rupees for expansion of chlor-alkali plant, related flakers & bleaching powder plants at Kota .